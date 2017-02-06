Chris Hemsworth enrols his boys in 'superhero camp'

Chris Hemsworth is apparently a superhero at home as well as on the big screen. Just ask his little boys.

The heart-throb actor swapped his usual Thor outfit for Superman’s cape, as he taught two-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha some superhero skills.

The adorable moment was captured by Chris’s actress wife Elsa Pataky, who posted a picture of the trio on Instagram.

Superhero camp!!/ Entrenando a mis superhéroes !

A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

It shows a shirtless Chris racing through the house with his cape flying, while the boys follow him wearing little capes of their own.

Elsa captioned the shot: “Superhero camp!!”
