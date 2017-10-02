Chris Harper: Corrie’s evil Nathan will not be sticking around

Coronation Street star Chris Harper has promised that his evil character Nathan Curtis “will not be sticking around” as the show’s harrowing grooming case continues for Bethany Platt.

The controversial storyline reaches a new level of tension this week as both Nathan and Bethany are due to appear in court for the long-awaited trial.

It comes after Nathan was finally arrested for the sexual exploitation of his young girlfriend Bethany (Lucy Fallon) by forcing her to have sex with his friends in a series of sordid “parties”.

The scenes have had a serious impact on young Bethany Platt (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

But while the outcome of the trial is still under wraps, and Nathan has been doing everything possible from behind bars to ensure that Bethany does not arrive to court, Harper said it will soon be the end of Weatherfield for his character.

Harper told ITV’s This Morning on Monday: “The whole story has been through Bethany’s eyes and will continue long after Nathan’s gone.

“We’re going to see how it affects her, but it has to be through her eyes. Nathan is not sticking around.

“It’s still nowhere near its ending, whether it gets to court or not is a big thing. From beginning to end it’s a long, long journey and it will affect Bethany for the rest of her life.”

The ITV soap has come under fire from viewers for broadcasting the dark plot pre-watershed, but Harper said it was crucial to start bringing awareness “into the living room”.

Lucy Fallon will continue to tell the storyline (Ian West/PA)

While filming the scenes, Harper and Fallon have both been involved with charities and support networks, such as Voicing CSA and Barnardo’s, that offer help to abuse victims.

Barnardo’s chief executive, Javed Khan, said: “Perpetrators of child sexual exploitation like Nathan Curtis use threats and intimidation to keep their victims silent.

“Just like Bethany in Coronation Street, victims show a great deal of bravery when they speak up about their abuse and disclose it to police.

Poor Bethany has been totally taken in by Mel. If you'd like to vote for Lucy Fallon (and all things #Corrie) https://t.co/Zsyl18Ykdv ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7EapfaVnSf — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) September 28, 2017

“It takes even more courage, tenacity and emotional resilience to see that through the whole criminal justice process.

“That’s why it’s so vital for victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation to be offered one-to-one support from an independent practitioner who will support them through the whole process, from disclosure and police investigation, right through any court case and beyond.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Monday.