Chris Evans shares adorable video of his dog ‘singing’

Actor Chris Evans has delighted his fans by sharing a cute video of his “singing” dog.

The Hollywood star’s dog Dodger plays with a lion toy in a video posted on Twitter, and appears inspired to howl along as The Lion Sleeps Tonight plays from it.

Along with the clip, Captain America star Evans wrote: “This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere.

“If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in.”

Evans’s fans responded to the video, with one writing that they “just cried, in front of four people”, while another said it was “so pure”.

Another wrote: “My dog started howling at this vid haha.”

Evans adopted Dodger while shooting his film Gifted.

He told US entertainment magazine People in April: “One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel.

“I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there.

“I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”