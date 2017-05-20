Chris Cornell's former bandmate pens moving poem remembering rock star

A former band mate of Audioslave’s Chris Cornell has paid tribute to the musician with a moving poem.

Tom Morello, who played guitar in the US rock super group, dedicated the poem to the Soundgarden frontman who is suspected to have committed suicide aged 52 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel on Wednesday night.

Tom, also in Rage Against The Machine, posted the lengthy tribute on his Instagram page alongside a photo of them both in Audioslave.

He writes: “You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow, you’re twilight and star burn and shade,” before going on to add: “You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell.”

On Friday, Chris’s wife Vicky disputed “inferences” the rocker killed himself in the hotel room hours after performing a show, saying he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in from the music world with Sir Elton John, Nile Rodgers and Alice Cooper all offering messages.