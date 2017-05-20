Chris Cornell's former bandmate pens moving poem remembering rock star
A former band mate of Audioslave’s Chris Cornell has paid tribute to the musician with a moving poem.
Tom Morello, who played guitar in the US rock super group, dedicated the poem to the Soundgarden frontman who is suspected to have committed suicide aged 52 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel on Wednesday night.
Tom, also in Rage Against The Machine, posted the lengthy tribute on his Instagram page alongside a photo of them both in Audioslave.
You're a prince, you're a snare, you're a shadow You're twilight and star burn and shade You're a sage, you're a wound shared, you're masked You're a pillar of smoke, you're a platinum heart You're a brush fire, you're caged, you're free Your vision pierces, you do not see You are pieces strewn on the hillside You're open armed, you're armed, you're true You're a revealer of visions, you're the passenger, you're a never fading scar You're twilight and star burn and shade You're the secret veiled, you're the secret revealed, you're surrounded no more You're not there, now you're always here Youre a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell You're the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song Maybe no one has ever known you You are twilight and star burn and shade
On Friday, Chris’s wife Vicky disputed “inferences” the rocker killed himself in the hotel room hours after performing a show, saying he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.
Following the news of his death, tributes poured in from the music world with Sir Elton John, Nile Rodgers and Alice Cooper all offering messages.
