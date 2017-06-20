Chris Cornell's final music video is released after his death

Chris Cornell’s final music video, filmed before the singer died in May, has been released.

The video for The Promise, filmed in Brooklyn in New York, was released on Tuesday to coincide with World Refugee Day.

Producer Eric Esrailian said Cornell filmed the video shortly before he died and had specified when he wanted the video to be released.

Chris and his family toured refugee camps in Greece in April, prompting them to support child refugees through The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.

The lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave was 52 when he was found dead following a concert in Detroit.