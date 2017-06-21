Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter pens open letter his him on Facebook

Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter, Toni has taken to Facebook to post an open letter to her late father.

The lengthy post is timed close to one month after the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer was found dead in a hotel room.

“Daddy, Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me,” she began.

“You are my idol, someone I’ve always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do”

The pre-teen then went on to praise his involvement as a father despite his work on the road.

“Every time you came home from tour you spent all your hours with us. No matter how tired you were, how many time zones you traveled, you were there for us”.

She reminisced about their favourite films, songs and mutual love of the arts.

“Our special connection was always the arts. Poems, books, music, writing. We both have a unconditional love for it,” she said.

'Who's going to introduce me to movies like Purple Rain and songs like The Beautiful Ones now?”

Not teary, yet?

Read the post in full here: