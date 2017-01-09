Chris Brown v Soulja Boy: Everything we know about their boxing match so far

An online feud apparently sparked by Soulja Boy commenting on an Instagram photo of actress and model Karrueche, Chris Brown’s ex, is heading to the boxing ring.

The two artists are to be trained by two of the greatest boxers of their generations – here’s what we know about the fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy so far.

Mike Tyson is training Chris Brown, Floyd Mayweather will train Soulja Boy

Iron Mike told the world he’ll be training Chris via his Instagram page. “I’m gonna teach him how to bite somebody’s ear. Yeah, that’s right,” he said, referring to the infamous incident between himself and Evander Holyfield in 1997.

Some footage of Chris hitting the pads has sparked quite the reaction online.

There’s also some footage of Soulja Boy…

50 Cent has reprised his role of chief stirrer

Here’s 50, acting as the middle-man between Chris and Iron Mike – and loving every minute of it.

The rapper said he’ll place a $100,000 (£80,619) bet on the outcome.

Soulja Boy said it’s not real beef

“Ain’t no beef, ain’t no violence, put the guns down, put your hands up,” he said. But things look pretty personal from the outside.

Chris Brown is taking inspiration from… Goku?

With Tyson in his corner and the feeling of invincibility that comes with binge-watching Dragon Ball Z, it’s hard to see past Chris for this one.

The singer has spent the past week posting pictures from the classic anime on his social media.

@itsmcflyy

A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Street Fighter has also made an appearance.

Of course, it’s also likely he’s just promoting his clothing brand Black Pyramid.

Crank That will be reborn if Soulja Boy wins

There’s no denying that Soulja Boy’s debut, which could be considered a viral hit before going viral was even a thing, is still an anthem.

And seeing Soulja crank it in a boxing ring after winning a fight would be pretty fun.

The majority of people seem to be expecting Chris to win

Mostly for reasons like the one above.

But plenty of people hope it happens like this

It’s happening in Las Vegas

Soulja Boy says the fight will take place at the MGM Grand in Vegas, on pay-per-view, so at the same time as settling their beef it looks like this will be a very nice earner for the two artists.

There are some actual boxers training for very big fights this year

As entertaining as Chris Brown v Soulja Boy has the potential to be, there are some seriously big fights happening in 2017 where real technical skill and hard work will be on show.

Briton James DeGale is taking on Money Team member Badou Jack, Carl Frampton is fighting Leo Santa Cruz, David Haye v Tony Bellew promises to be a huge grudge match, and Anthony Joshua will defend his title against Wladimir Klitschko.

There are also some up-and-coming fighters to look out for, including former Team GB boxer Chris Kongo making his TV debut on the Chris Eubank Jr undercard in February.

