Chris and Kem’s Little Bit Leave It storming ahead in the charts

Love Island stars Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes have made an early impact on the charts with their debut single, and could land in the top five this week.

The reality TV duo released their single, Little Bit Leave It, on Monday at 10pm, following the second broadcast of their two-part spin-off series, Chris and Kem: Straight Outta Love Island.

Cetinay, who won the ITV2 dating series with girlfriend Amber Davies, and Hughes, who came in third place with Olivia Attwood, were at number 22 on the Official Singles Charts on Wednesday morning, just over 24 hours after the rap track was released.

Chris and Kem: Straight Outta Love Island (ITV)

Their spin-off programme saw them dealing with their new-found fame, preparing for their first gig in front of 2,000 people and being offered a record deal.

If they stand any chance of landing in the top five – or number one – by Friday, Cetinay and Hughes will have to compete with the likes of current chart-topper Sam Smith, with Too Good At Goodbyes, and US pop star Camila Cabello, whose track Havana looks set to rise from number four to number two.

Over on the Official Albums Chart, the race is still on between country singer Shania Twain and British rockers Wolf Alice for the top spot with their new albums Now and Visions Of A Life respectively.