Chloe Grace Moretz sorry for ad that caused 'body-shaming' outcry

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz has apologised after promos released for her upcoming animated film were accused of body-shaming women.

Moretz, 20, said on Twitter that she had talked to producers for the film Red Shoes & The 7 Dwarfs about the marketing choices, including a billboard appearing at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

The ad depicted a tall, thin woman in red heels next to a shorter, heavier version of herself holding her heels.

The tagline promoted a Snow White who was no longer beautiful.

A trailer posted by South Korea-based Locus Creative Studios showed two dwarfs hiding in Snow White's bedroom watching her undress after a night out.

After kicking off her red heels, the Snow White character is shown as a heavier woman lounging in her underwear.

The company removed the trailer from its YouTube channel after social media users criticised the film's ads.

Moretz said she stood behind the film's script, which she said gave a powerful message to young women.

"The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me," she wrote. "I am sorry for the offence that was beyond my creative control."

A representative for Locus Creative Studios did not immediately return a request to comment.

The film has no release date. Moretz has starred in films including Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising and Kick-Ass and its sequel.

