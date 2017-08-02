Chloe Grace Moretz shares heartfelt post as her dog dies

Chloe Grace Moretz has shared her sadness following the death of her dog Fuller.

The Hollywood star told her 13.4 million Instagram followers that her “protector and best friend” had died as she posted a picture of the pet.

The US actress wrote: “Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know.

In a follow-up post on the site, Kick-Ass star Moretz shared the last photo she ever took of her dog.

“The last picture I ever took of my little boy, I love you endlessly,” she said.

