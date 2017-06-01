Chloe Grace Moretz apologises for ad that caused 'body shaming' outcry

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz has apologised after promos released for her upcoming animated film were accused of body shaming women.

Chloe, 20, said on Twitter that she had talked to producers for the film Red Shoes & The 7 Dwarfs about the marketing choices, including a billboard appearing at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

The ad depicted a tall, thin woman in red heels next to a shorter, heavier version of herself holding her heels, and was shared online by plus size model Tess Holliday.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

The tagline promoted a Snow White who was no longer beautiful.

A trailer posted by South Korea-based Locus Creative Studios showed two dwarfs hiding in Snow White’s bedroom watching her undress after a night out.

After kicking off her red heels, the Snow White character is shown as a heavier woman lounging in her underwear.

The company removed the trailer from its YouTube channel after social media users criticised the film’s ads.

Kick-Ass star Chloe said she stood behind the film’s script, which she said gave a powerful message to young women.

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

A representative for Locus Creative Studios did not immediately return a request to comment.

The film has no release date.

Chloe has starred in films including Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising, Carrie and (500) Days of Summer.