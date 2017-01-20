Chloe Ferry evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has been evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The reality TV personality was up against cleaning guru Kim Woodburn and Irish novelty pop duo Jedward, but received the fewest votes from the public.

The 21-year-old only entered the house last week in a surprise entrance alongside Kim and former Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham.

Meanwhile, in a surprise twist on Friday night’s show, reality television couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag – who are competing as a duo – were condemned to eternal nomination for the rest of the show’s series.

Actor James Cosmo chose the pair after he was selected for eternal immunity by housemates.

Earlier, Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan had been saved from nomination by viewers.

Following her eviction Chloe told Channel 5′s Emma Willis that she felt like the “outcast” in the house because of the age difference with her fellow contestants.

“There’s a lot of big characters in the house. I’m just happy I had the opportunity to go in there.

“There’s a massive age gap there. They are all women and men and granddads. I was the naughty kid.”

Speaking about Kim, who was temporarily removed from the house earlier this week after clashing with several housemates, Chloe said: “She’s crazy her.”

She added: “Once you get to know her she’s a really lovely person. Sometimes I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s just a cute old woman who likes to argue.”

On her exit, Chloe said she “didn’t care about winning”, adding she was happy to be out because she was “missing Snapchat”.

Her departure comes after the exits of James Jordan, Angie Best, Austin Armacost and Jasmine Waltz.