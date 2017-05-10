Children DJ Robert Miles dead at the age of 47

Pete Tong and singer Boy George have led tributes to DJ Robert Miles – famous for his huge hit Children – following his death at the age of 47.

The Italian trance star was best known for the 1995 dance anthem, which hit the top of the charts around the world.

Gary Barlow watches as Robert Miles is presented with the Brit Award for Best International Newcomer (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Producer and longtime friend Joe T Vannelli confirmed the reports to the Press Association, saying: “Yes man, (it) is a tragedy.”

Italian magazine, DJ Mag Italia, first reported the news of his death from an unreported illness.

Sad to hear Robert Miles passing r.i.p thanks for the music 🙏#deconstruction#classichouse pic.twitter.com/f7xsvLTBF6 — Pete Tong mbe (@petetong) May 10, 2017

R.I.P Robert Miles. Very sad news! https://t.co/AU3knJDeDV — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 10, 2017

Vannelli said he was in “disbelief” about the “tragic news”, calling Swiss-born Miles “a great talent and artist of our time”.

Boy George (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I’m gonna miss the fights, criticisms, judgments but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies,” he wrote on Facebook.

Other dance stars paid tribute.

Oh wow, so sad to hear the news on Robert Miles.... I only played 'Children' 2 weeks ago on Sun:sets.... I wished I had written it. RIP — Chicane // Nick B (@NickChicane) May 10, 2017

My very first memory on hearing 'Children' was being very pissed off that I had not written it myself, such was the quality of that tune RIP — Chicane // Nick B (@NickChicane) May 10, 2017

Children sold over five million copies and took the number one spot in the Euro Top 100 chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

It was said to have been produced at a cost of only £150.

Miles, whose real name was Roberto Concina, also enjoyed success with the track Fable and the album Dreamland, and went on to produce music.

He was based in Ibiza, where he is reported to have died.