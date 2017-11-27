Child author hoping to reignite children's love of books on Toy Show

Thirteen-year-old Sarah Fitzgerald’s dream of being a Toy Tester on the Late Late Toy Show is about to come true and she plans to use it to promote her passion.

Sarah from Kinsale, Co Cork is an avid reader and has been chosen from hundreds of children from around the country to review books on the year’s biggest television event.

Sarah Fitzgerald with Ryan Tubridy ahead of this year's Late Late Toy Show

As well as being an avid reader, Sarah is also a talented writer and has written children’s books for Ronald McDonald House when she was just seven.

Books are her passion and she is hoping to find a way to encourage other children to read more often.

A second year student at Kinsale Community School, Sarah is entering the BT Young Scientist Exhibition in January with her project entitled: A Statistical Investigation into the decline of reading among Ireland’s Youth and how we can prevent this from impacting future generations.

The topic has drawn interest from some renowned children’s book authors who have kindly offered to help Sarah with her study.

In order to complete her survey, Sarah needs young people to complete her surveys and would be delighted to hear from any children who have an interest in books and reading.

Tune in to RTÉ 1 this Friday, December 1 from 9.35pm to see Sarah on the Late Late Toy Show.