Chicago to return to London’s West End

Chicago will return to London’s West End after more than five years away.

The musical about fame, fortune and jazz and set inside a women’s prison will begin at the Phoenix Theatre on March 26 2018.

Barry Weissler, who has produced the show in New York, London and around the world alongside his wife Fran, said: “This year we celebrated the production’s 21st Anniversary and had our most successful year to date. Chicago is as relevant and timely as the day we opened.

(Chicago)

“After spending the last several years touring throughout the UK it feels like we never really left, but we are thrilled to bring the Razzle Dazzle back to the West End.”

The musical first opened in New York in 1996 and ran in London for 15 years from 1997.

It opened at the Adelphi Theatre where it won the 1998 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production as well as the 1998 Critics Circle Drama Award for Best Musical.

Chicago (Catherine Ashmore)

The show transferred to the Cambridge Theatre in April 2006, where it ran for five years until August 2011 before it opened at the Garrick Theatre in November 2011, where it ran until September 1 2012.

Tickets for the new run will go on sale at 10am on December 20.