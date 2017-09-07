Chester Bennington’s wife shares photo of the star taken days before he died

The widow of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has shared a photograph of the star taken days before he died.

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington on stage (PA)

The 41-year-old musician was found hanged in his home near Los Angeles in July and his death was ruled a suicide.

Talinda Bennington posted a picture of him leaning on a balcony, laughing and with his family on either side of him.

This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017

She wrote: “This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you’d. Never kmow.”

The Hybrid Theory singer was buried in a private funeral service attended by around 200 relatives, friends and fellow musicians, according to US reports.

I'd give my life 2 go back 2 this moment.I was so nervous 2 kiss in front of the camera but C said to me"It's just us baby." as he kissed me pic.twitter.com/ZVDoYBmNiA — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) August 1, 2017

The band had released their latest album, One More Light, in May this year and earlier in the year performed in the UK to packed stadiums in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

They were due to continue their tour in support of the album in North America just days after Bennington’s death, but the tour dates were cancelled.