Chester Bennington’s widow shares video of him having fun before his death

Chester Bennington’s widow has shared a video of him having fun just hours before he committed suicide, to show that “depression doesn’t have a face or a mood”.

The Linkin Park singer was found dead at his home in California on July 20 at the age of 41.

His wife Talinda Bennington has posted a 40-second video on Twitter showing the rock star playing a game with his family 36 hours before he took his life.

My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood. — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

The footage shows the group laughing as father-of-six Bennington experiments by tasting different flavours of jelly beans.

Before posting the video, Mrs Bennington wrote: “My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done.

“I’m showing this so that you know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.”

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

As she shared the video, she wrote: “This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death.

“He loved us SO much & we loved him.”

She added the hashtags “#fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud”.

Mrs Bennington married the singer in 2006 and is the mother of his youngest three children.

She has previously told of her heartbreak, writing on social media soon after his death: “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.

“How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?

“The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”