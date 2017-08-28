Chester Bennington’s voice will live forever, says Jared Leto

Actor Jared Leto paid tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying his voice will “live forever”.

Leto, speaking at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, also urged anyone considering suicide to speak out because the “biggest breakthroughs in life lie just beyond the darkest days”.

The actor, who won an Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, and his band Thirty Seconds To Mars toured with Bennington’s band in 2014.

"You are not alone. There is always a way forward. Reach out, share your thoughts, do not give up." -@JaredLeto #VMAs — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

Bennington was found hanged in his home near Los Angeles at the age of 41 in July.

“Witnessing his life taught me important things, especially about working relentlessly, pursuing dreams and being kind and caring while doing it,” Leto, 45, told The Forum venue.

“When I think about him, Chester, I see his face, which was always smiling, and I think about his heart, which he wore on his sleeve, and I think how kindly he treated me… I think about his wife and his six incredible children.

“I think about his family, I think about his band, who were really his brothers, and I remember his voice – at once ferocious and delicate – that voice will live forever.”

Leto urged the audience to stand up to watch a performance of Linkin Park during the 2010 VMAs.