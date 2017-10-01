Cheryl wows as she takes to the catwalk in Paris

Cheryl has hit the catwalk just six months after welcoming her first child.

The former Girls Aloud star – who gave birth to son Bear in March – strutted her stuff at L’Oreal’s Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Cheryl (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Cheryl, 34, looked stunning in a satin dress and tartan jacket, teamed with bright pink and purple lipstick.

The singer, a brand ambassador for L’Oreal, walked the runway alongside stars such as Dame Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes and Thylane Blondeau.

Dame Helen Mirren (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

The Le Defile L’Oréal Paris event took place at Avenue des Champs Elysees, with the famous promenade transformed into a 60-metre catwalk.

Models showed off outfits from designers including Balmain, Emanuel Ungaro, Giambattista Valli, Mulberry and Sonia Rykiel.

Jane Fonda (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Cheryl and her partner Liam Payne became parents when they welcomed Bear on March 22.