Cheryl wows as she takes to the catwalk in Paris

Back to Showbiz Home

Cheryl has hit the catwalk just six months after welcoming her first child.

The former Girls Aloud star – who gave birth to son Bear in March – strutted her stuff at L’Oreal’s Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Cheryl (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Cheryl, 34, looked stunning in a satin dress and tartan jacket, teamed with bright pink and purple lipstick.

The singer, a brand ambassador for L’Oreal, walked the runway alongside stars such as Dame Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes and Thylane Blondeau.

Dame Helen Mirren (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

The Le Defile L’Oréal Paris event took place at Avenue des Champs Elysees, with the famous promenade transformed into a 60-metre catwalk.

Models showed off outfits from designers including Balmain, Emanuel Ungaro, Giambattista Valli, Mulberry and Sonia Rykiel.

Jane Fonda (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Cheryl and her partner Liam Payne became parents when they welcomed Bear on March 22.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, Cheryl, UK, Cheryl, Dame Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Paris Fashion Week, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz