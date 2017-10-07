Cheryl to make X Factor comeback as guest judge

Cheryl is about to make an X Factor comeback as Simon Cowell invites her to act as a guest judge on the show.

The former Girls Aloud singer will return to the ITV contest after two years away from the panel when Cowell attempts to narrow his contest selection down to three single acts.

She will join the music mogul and his Groups category at his house in the south of France to help him make the tough decision.

Cheryl first became a judge on the show in 2008, leaving in 2011 to turn her attention to the show’s US counterpart.

She then returned to the show in 2014 for a further two seasons before stepping down from the position again.

It will be her first series back since giving birth to son, Bear, with partner and former X Factor star, Liam Payne.

The X Factor continues at 8.15pm on Saturday.