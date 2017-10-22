Cheryl tells Simon Cowell ‘what’s cool’ for The X Factor

Cheryl makes a return to The X Factor on Sunday night – saying she has to tell Simon Cowell “what’s cool”.

The singer and former X Factor judge, 34, makes a grand arrival by helicopter.

She helps Cowell, 58, whittle down the groups in an exotic French Riviera location.

Cheryl and Simon Cowell meeting the groups. (Syco/Thames)

The new mum and former Girls Aloud singer tells the nervous singers: “Just have the time of your life. Use your opportunity…

“I’m not here to judge you, just to tell Simon what’s cool or not these days, that’s all.”

The groups, including The Cutkelvins, Lemonade and Rak-Su, do their best to impress Simon and Cheryl, while Louis Walsh and his guest judge, singer Mika, whittle down the boys for a place in the live shows.