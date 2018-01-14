Cheryl stars in L’Oréal’s latest hair campaign

Cheryl has returned to the spotlight in a new L’Oréal hair campaign.

The singer, who welcomed son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne last March, shared the advert on Instagram.

It shows a series of women discussing their hair, before Cheryl appears, tossing her brunette locks.

The star, who is introduced as ‘Cheryl from Newcastle’ looks into the camera as she says her hair has “still got its mojo”.

Cheryl, 34, has kept a low profile since becoming a mother but recently confirmed she is making music again.

Music producers Team Salut posted a message on Twitter referring to a studio session with Cheryl and her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts, and Cheryl replied: “Thank you for a great session you guys are amazing.”