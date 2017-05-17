Cheryl reveals son Bear pees on only her - not Liam Payne - as she returns to Twitter

Singer Cheryl has broken her social media silence, posting on Twitter for the first time since the birth of her first child in March.

The former Girls Aloud star supported her partner Liam Payne in the short and sweet online post, posted exactly two months after her last message, which was shared on March 17.

She then responded to tweets from her fans and revealed that their two-month-old son Bear only urinates on her, and not his father.

Cheryl used the hashtag #StripThatDown, the name of Liam’s forthcoming debut solo single, to show off his new personalised emoji.

She cheekily added, using the smirking and monkey emojis: “This is an emoji test not a personal request.”

Liam’s emoji is a cartoon likeness of his face with a rather sizeable quiff.

Cheryl, 33, and Liam, 23, welcomed their son Bear on March 22 and she has remained elusive while he has embarked on the promotional drive for his single.

Responding to a fan who said they missed her, she wrote: “We’re all doing great, thank you.”

To a follower who asked if Bear has “peed on Liam yet or just you?”, she wrote: “Just me. I think those two have a deal.”