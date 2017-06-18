Cheryl pays Father's Day tribute to 'most amazing daddy' Liam Payne
18/06/2017 - 17:00:28Back to Showbiz Home
Cheryl has posted an adorable tribute to her boyfriend Liam Payne on his first Father’s Day, saying the relationship he has with their son “melts my heart”.
The couple welcomed their son Bear in March.
Singer Cheryl, 33, shared a picture of One Direction star Liam on Instagram and wrote: “Happy 1st Father’s Day Liam.
“You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son.
“The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart.”
She told the 23-year-old: “You are the centre of his world & We adore you.”
The sweet post was Cheryl’s first on Instagram since March, when she announced the arrival of the couple’s first child.
On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙
Join the conversation - comment here