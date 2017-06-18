Cheryl pays Father's Day tribute to 'most amazing daddy' Liam Payne

Cheryl has posted an adorable tribute to her boyfriend Liam Payne on his first Father’s Day, saying the relationship he has with their son “melts my heart”.

The couple welcomed their son Bear in March.

Singer Cheryl, 33, shared a picture of One Direction star Liam on Instagram and wrote: “Happy 1st Father’s Day Liam.

Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you 🐻🌎💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

“You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son.

“The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart.”

She told the 23-year-old: “You are the centre of his world & We adore you.”

The sweet post was Cheryl’s first on Instagram since March, when she announced the arrival of the couple’s first child.