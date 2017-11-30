Cheryl marks 15 years of Girls Aloud with Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh

Cheryl has described her years in Girls Aloud as some of the “best and craziest” of her life as she celebrated the 15th anniversary of the pop group.

The singer posted a selfie with bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh on Instagram, but without fellow members Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding.

She captioned it: “Sitting here drinking coffee with these two and watching babies 15 years later !!! Crazy how time flies…

“15 years ago today some of the best, craziest years of my life were just beginning. I had no idea what a life journey I was starting out on.

“We had some of the most amazing times of our lives and made some incredible pop moments to put the cherry on top..

“In the end I left with these two amazing, inspiring gorgeous souls and the best friends anyone could ever ask for.

“You blessed me and I will never be able to thank you enough for the support, love and loyalty you brought to our group. I am so proud of what we achieved together. Love you all.”

Roberts shared the same picture, writing: “Girls day with these two today. It is crazy to think that 15 years ago today we were getting ready for our last live show on TV before the public decided who they wanted to make up GIRLS ALOUD.

“All of our lives completely changed forever. No going back.

“I’m confident in saying that those early years of the band will always truly be the wildest ride of my life both personally and as a group and no one other than the 5 of us knows how it felt. Happy 15 years Girls Aloud.”

Walsh also posted the same picture wishing the group happy birthday and adding: “So proud of us and all we achieved!”

The group group was created through the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to released five studio albums.