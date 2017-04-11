Cheryl 'living in a love bubble' following birth of first child with Liam Payne

Cheryl has shared her joy at becoming a mother by changing her social media bio.

The singer recently gave birth to her first child with One Direction star Liam Payne and has given an indication of how the first weeks of parenthood are going by updating her description of herself on Twitter and Instagram.

She changed her tag line on both sites to “Living in a love bubble”, followed by a blue heart.

Liam Payne and Cheryl
Cheryl and Liam are getting used to parenthood (PA)

Cheryl and Payne welcomed their son on March 22, but have not shared his name yet.

Fans of the star were happy to see that she seemed to be enjoying motherhood.

It was the first time that Cheryl had updated her social media accounts since announcing the birth of her son with a photo of Liam holding the baby.

Liam recently shared his experiences of fatherhood.
