Cheryl joins audience as Liam Payne returns to X Factor stage

Cheryl joined the X Factor audience on Saturday night as her boyfriend Liam Payne returned to the stage where he first found fame.

The former One Direction star appeared on the show for the first time as a solo artist, and was supported by Cheryl, who was previously a judge.

She sent a message to the absent Simon Cowell, who is resting at home after suffering a fall on Friday.

“First of all I really miss you, Simon, I know you’ll be watching at home, you’re very, very missed and we love you,” she said.

Cheryl had previously returned to the competition to help Cowell during the judges’ houses stage of the show.

She told host Dermot O’Leary she was backing all the group acts.

Payne had earlier posted a video on social media, saying it felt “amazing” to be back on X Factor.

He added it was “weird without the other boys”, as Cheryl made a cameo in the background.

Fans said Cheryl looked “incredible”, while others called for her to replace Cowell during his absence.

