Cheryl is back at work after giving birth to son

Cheryl has revealed she is back at work nearly five months after giving birth to her first child.

The former Girls Aloud star and X Factor judge, 34, and her partner Liam Payne, 23, welcomed son Bear in March.

Cheryl shared a picture on Instagram with her 3.5 million followers of herself in a studio, posing for a photographer.

She wrote: “Back at it @lorealmakeup #worthit.”

In the behind the scenes snap Cheryl’s long hair is dark brown, a different style from her previous post in which she displayed blonde locks.

The star had not posted on the social networking site in almost one month, and she has kept a low profile since becoming a mother.

Her fans were excited to see her back online and working again, as the image garnered more than 60,000 likes in the space of one hour.

Cheryl has worked for make-up brand L’Oreal Paris since 2009, fronting several campaigns and acting as a brand ambassador.

She and One Direction star Payne became first-time parents together after being in a relationship for around a year.