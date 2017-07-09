Cheryl debuts new look on Instagram

Cheryl’s fans said they barely recognised her as she posted a selfie showing her with blonde hair.

The formerly brunette singer has rarely been seen since she and boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed their son Bear in March.

In recent days, she has returned to Instagram, sharing three images showing off her new look.

🌾🍂🌿 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

The latest shows Cheryl with tousled blonde locks and barely there make-up.

“That’s never Chezza!” said one follower while another posted: “Omg doesn’t even look like you!”

However it seems the star’s makeover has gone down well.

“You look so different. Motherhood really suits you,” one fan praised.

Birthday bunny 😏🎊🎉🎈… Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. 🙏🏼 you always make me feel so special ☺️ A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

“Loving the new you Cheryl! If theirs any hate ignore them you look FANTASTIC!!!” another person posted.

Cheryl also shared a photograph of herself with bunny ears on June 30, to celebrate her 34th birthday.

Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

The third new snap is captioned “Date night” and shows Cheryl and Payne leaning their heads together in the back of a car.