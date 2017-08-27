Cheryl and Liam share adorable holiday photos

Cheryl and Liam Payne look as smitten as ever in a series of photographs from their holiday.

The couple have jetted off for some fun in the sun for what is thought to be the first time since their son Bear was born in March.

Cheryl and Liam (Cheryl Instagram Stories)

Singer Cheryl, 34, shared several images of the pair on her Instagram Stories, with the snaps showing them both looking relaxed and happy.

In one, the star shows off her enviable shape as she lies back in a bikini.

Another snap shows the pair on a boat together.

Payne, 23, has also shared a video from their holiday with his social media followers.

The footage, a piece of camera trickery, shows the star leaping out of a pool and landing on his feet.

Rising out the pool like @henrycavill A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

Likening himself to Superman star Henry Cavill, he quipped: “Rising out the pool like@henrycavill.”