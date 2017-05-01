Cheryl and Liam Payne 'name baby son Bear'

Cheryl and Liam Payne have reportedly named their baby son Bear.

The new parents decided the moniker suited their new arrival a few days after he arrived on March 22.

The Sun said the baby has his father’s surname.

Cheryl (Ian West/PA)

A source was quoted as saying: “Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

“They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding so they got to know him first.

“They didn’t have the name Bear before the birth.

“But they’d been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.”

The source said the couple are “truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together”.

Cheryl, 33, and Liam, 23, have been keeping a low profile since their first child was born.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

However, shortly after he arrived they both shared a sweet image on social media showing the One Direction star cradling their baby.

Actresses Kate Winslet and Alicia Silverstone both have sons named Bear.