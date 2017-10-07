Cher reveals Donald Trump blocked her on Twitter as she pokes fun at president

Singer Cher has poked fun at Donald Trump and his Twitter habits, saying he “doesn’t have two brain cells to rub together”.

She made the comments during a discussion on her Free the Wild foundation at the One Young World conference in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday.

“Sometimes we need wisdom from older people, unless they are the president of the United States,” she said.

“He doesn’t have two brain cells to rub together, OK? If you see my Twitter site, you’ll see exactly how I feel about him.”

The veteran artist also revealed she was blocked on the social media site by the 45th president of the United States.

“He said all these horrible things about me and I was like, ‘OK, bring it’, and… he kept doing it and I tweeted him,” she said.

“I said ‘you know dude, I don’t think Lincoln or Kennedy would waste their time tweeting Cher’.”

One Young World 2017 Pleased to welcome back global pop icon & activist Cher, who's here to tell us about Free The Wild and her global movement to build a safer world for animals #OYW2017 Posted by One Young World on Friday, October 6, 2017

Cher attended the One Young World conference to launch her Free the Wild animal rights campaign, which focuses on freeing animals kept in captivity or transferring them to better equipped zoos.

The campaign began with an elephant in captivity at Islamabad zoo. Cher worked with Mark Cowne to raise awareness of Kaavan’s plight at the last One Young World summit in Canada in 2016.

Since then, Kaavan’s rescue from the zoo has been arranged. He will be taken to a sanctuary in January.