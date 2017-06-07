Cher gives seal of approval to musical about her life
Singer Cher has given her seal of approval to plans for a Broadway musical about her life.
She told her social media followers that the show, due to hit theatres next year, will feature a cast of actors, singers and dancers.
The production is understood to be directed by Pitch Perfect and Avenue Q director Jason Moore and produced by Broadway hit Hamilton’s Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez, with a score made up of Cher’s biggest career hits.
Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️— Cher (@cher) June 7, 2017
IT'll 🐝ON BROADWAY 2018
In January, the New York Post reported that the 71-year-old singer had attended a secret first reading of the Cher: The Musical script, written by Jersey Boys creator Rick Elice.
Around the same time, she tweeted: “Just walked Of the musical. I SOBBED & LAUGHED & I WAS PREPARED NOT 2 LIKE IT. AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS & GAVE IT STANDING OVATION.”
As well as enjoying hits such as I Got You Babe and If I Could Turn Back Time, the California-born star is also known for her skills on the screen, with acting and cameo roles across a range of films and US television shows.
On Saturday she attended the funeral of her ex-husband, Southern rocker Gregg Allman, who died last month aged 69.
