Chelsee Healey cried when she found out she was pregnant

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey has revealed that she cried when she found out that she was pregnant.

The 28-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jack Malloy in July and told OK! magazine what it had been like to find out about the unplanned baby.

She said: “When I saw the test was positive I started crying, but they were happy tears.

Chelsee Healey has announced that she is pregnant (Lesley Martin/PA)

“It wasn’t something we’d planned but now we are having a baby we couldn’t be happier.

“If this had happened a few years ago I would have panicked, but I feel ready now.”

Jack added: “It was definitely a shock but I was over the moon when she told me. I think it’s still sinking in, I can’t wait to be a dad.”

The actress said that the news came as a surprise (Yui Mok/PA)

Chelsee, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, said that although her pregnancy came as a surprise, it had been predicted by a psychic.

She said: “I had a feeling I might be pregnant towards the end of October, because I had a huge appetite and had missed a period.

“My mum saw a medium a few weeks before and was told there was a baby coming in her life. The minute I suspected I could be pregnant, I called the medium for a last-minute appointment. The second thing she said was, ‘Are you pregnant?’. I burst out crying.”

Chelsee plays Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures)

Jack was jailed for 12 months in November 2015 for dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified, but Chelsee said that his bad boy label was undeserved.

The former Waterloo Road actress said: “It can be a bit upsetting because he’s really not. Jack has been tarnished because of the mistakes he has made in the past, but everyone makes mistakes. It’s a shame that people jump to conclusions about him because he’s a great guy, we’re very happy together.

“Jack is the only man who has ever felt like my best friend as well as my boyfriend.”