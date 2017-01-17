Chelsea Handler leads march against Trump's Planned Parenthood funding cuts

US TV star Chelsea Handler has urged people to join her in a march following Donald Trump’s inauguration in order to fight against those who “wish to turn back the clock to the Dark Ages”.

Chelsea is leading a women’s solidarity march in Park City, Utah, on Saturday, to coincide with similar demonstrations in Washington and all over the world. She has encouraged both men and women to take part to exercise their “constitutional rights”.

The comedienne is fronting the event to take a stand against Trump and the Republican party’s plans to take funding away from national reproductive healthcare provider Planned Parenthood.

Chelsea Handler (PA Archive/PA Images)

She described these plans as a “right-wing political assault” on the women and girls of the country, and also men, who benefit from services provided by the 100-year-old organisation.

Chelsea wrote in The Hollywood Reporter: “Women are under a right-wing political assault, and I intend to fight back with all my might against a Republican president, a Republican Congress, and the radical, religious right who are drooling to defund Planned Parenthood health services nationwide.”

She said there is “a movement happening” and a “groundswell of passion and conviction rising among women and men”.

“Let’s teach our Predator-In-Chief a lesson that he can’t do anything he wants, and that he can’t trample all over the rights of America’s 162 million women and girls,” she wrote.

Donald Trump (Evan Vucci AP/PA Images)

“Men and women, please march with me, register to vote and make sure our democracy can be heard loud and clear as we stand together and fight for women’s rights, individual rights and our American rights against those who wish to turn back the clock to the Dark Ages.

She said citizens of the US need to take the opportunity to “stand together and use our voices to fight for the very rights women fought for and won years ago.

“By exercising our constitutional rights, we will fight for the future of an America that treats women and men with real respect and respects the privacy of a woman’s body.”

Chelsea used her comedic tone to tell Republicans to “get your heads away from the nation’s bedroom windows, and go get some treatment for your vaginitis at Planned Parenthood”.

This is how I feel about the election. pic.twitter.com/sKL3h0U7be — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 2, 2016

Chelsea has also said that the US has “turned into a reality show” and said that Trump’s being voted into power was the fault of reality TV family the Kardashians.

She told Variety magazine: “(The media) were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We’ve turned into a reality show.

“I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away – it’s surreal.”

Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Cher, America Ferrera and Julianne Moore will take part in the Washington march, one day after the inauguration of Trump as the 45th president of the United States.