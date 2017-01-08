Check out who hit the red carpet in LA for this year's traditional Bafta Tea Party

With just hours to go before this year’s Golden Globes kicks off, it’s a quick turnaround for the stars who have already been partying hard this weekend.

Last night marked the annual Bafta Tea Party, which saw a host of Hollywood names hitting the red carpet at the LA branch of the British film institution.

Filling out The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills were La La Land actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, and the UK’s very own Tom Hiddleston and The Crown star Claire Foy.

And it looks like they had a pretty great time…

The beautiful @HaileeSteinfeld's name is an anagram of Delineate Elfish and that seemed highly appropriate at today's #BAFTATea pic.twitter.com/rGQae3QCF6 — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) January 8, 2017

An epic moment at #BAFTATea w/ Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, Mahershala Ali, Bryan Tyree Henry, Edwina Findley + Thandie Newton. xo pic.twitter.com/5E2u0hyMng — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 8, 2017

We're delighted @jtimberlake was able to stop by the #BAFTATea today where he met legendary film editor & @BAFTA Fellow - Anne V. Coates. pic.twitter.com/6TFUCZfRhJ — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) January 8, 2017

Somehow the coolest person in a room full of very very cool people - @caitrionambalfe from @Outlander_STARZ at our #BAFTATea #Outlander pic.twitter.com/TMoXDnZ8t4 — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) January 8, 2017

Tom Hiddleston looking sharp on the red carpet. #BAFTATea pic.twitter.com/HxlOUOHMww — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) January 8, 2017

No big deal, it's just @jtimberlake and @thandienewton having a casual conversation right next to us. 😁#BAFTATea pic.twitter.com/wygwfAcPBc — BAFTA Los Angeles (@BAFTALA) January 8, 2017

And what did you do with YOUR Saturday night?