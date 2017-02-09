Check out where Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and co will be sitting at the Baftas

This Sunday will see the Bafta Awards take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and the preparations have already begun.

Staff at the venue have started with the event’s seating plan, putting the Hollywood stars in their places… figuratively speaking.

Bafta seating arrangements (Joel Ryan/AP/PA)

A whole load of celebrity-adorned sticks have been propped up in the red chairs at the concert hall, revealing that leading actor and leading actress nominees Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will be sitting next to each other during the show.

Also seen on the seating plan is supporting actor nominee Dev Patel, leading actress hopeful Meryl Streep and supporting actress nominee Viola Davis.

Bafta seating arrangements (Joel Ryan/AP/PA)

In amongst the US stars is Britain’s Naomie Harris, who is also up for a Bafta – supporting actress for her highly-acclaimed performance in Moonlight, which is nominated for best film.

And then there’s Emily Blunt, who is also nominated for a Bafta, this year in the leading actress category for her part in the hugely popular The Girl on the Train.

Ryan and Emma’s musical film La La Land is the favourite to scoop the most gongs at the ceremony, hosted once again by Stephen Fry, including the coveted best film prize. It is nominated in 11 categories overall.

Bafta seating arrangements (Yui Mok/PA)

Arrival and Nocturnal Animals have both received nine nominations and Manchester by the Sea has six.

I, Daniel Blake, the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, as well as Hacksaw Ridge and Lion received five nominations each.