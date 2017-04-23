Check out this sweet snap of Blue Ivy kissing Beyonce's bump

Beyonce has given fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump in an adorable picture of her daughter kissing her stomach.

The US singer, who is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z, posted a series of images from a family Easter party on Instagram.

One of the photographs was of her five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who was wearing a pair of furry rabbit ears on her head, leaning over to kiss her mother’s tummy.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Beyonce, 35, was clad in a long white dress, flip flops and a pair of large sunglasses.

Other snaps show Beyonce hunting for eggs while clutching a basket, and Blue Ivy meeting the Easter bunny.

The montage, which was set to Bill Withers track Lovely Day, also featured images of Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson and her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.