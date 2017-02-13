Check out this preview of Tom Hardy reading a bedtime story on CBeebies

Tom Hardy will be delighting mums all over the country on Valentine’s Day, when he reads the CBeebies bedtime story.

The beefy actor was a big hit when he read the nightly bedtime story on the children’s channel on New Year’s Eve, and he is returning to tell another tale on February 14.

CBeebies has released a preview clip, showing the Taboo star with his seriously cute pooch.

Mums are clearly getting extra excited about tucking their kids in when Tom’s on.

Tom Hardy is doing the CBeebies bed time story tomorrow, my Valentine's day finially has purpose — meg (@meggsnook) February 13, 2017

EVERY BODY STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING. TOM HARDY IS READING A BED TIME STORY ON CBEEBIES TOMORROW. *FAINTS* https://t.co/bmUZ7i76tC — Evey (@eveyvictoria) February 13, 2017

Reminder to all single ladies this valentines: Tom Hardy on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, 6.50 pm tomorrow night, possibly joined by dogs — Josie Brewer (@JosieIBrewer) February 13, 2017

Is it bad To be considering watching CBeebies bedtime stories just cause Tom Hardy is on it? Asking for a friend. — Laura Sibthorpe ☾ (@LauraaSibthorpe) February 13, 2017

Tom will be reading The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin, which is about the power of the imagination and importance of friendship.