Check out this preview of Tom Hardy reading a bedtime story on CBeebies

Tom Hardy will be delighting mums all over the country on Valentine’s Day, when he reads the CBeebies bedtime story.

The beefy actor was a big hit when he read the nightly bedtime story on the children’s channel on New Year’s Eve, and he is returning to tell another tale on February 14.

CBeebies has released a preview clip, showing the Taboo star with his seriously cute pooch.

Mums are clearly getting extra excited about tucking their kids in when Tom’s on.

Tom will be reading The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin, which is about the power of the imagination and importance of friendship.
