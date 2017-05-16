Check out this awesome interactive graphic to mark 40 years of Star Wars
Forty years ago in a galaxy far, far away…
If you didn’t know Star Wars is celebrating 40 years since the release of the first movie in 1977.
The hugely successful movie franchise has been rejuvenated since Disney purchased Lucasfilm for $4bn in 2012, with sequels and spin-offs being released annually.
Check out this interactive graphic celebrating key moments and people in the 40 year franchise ...
