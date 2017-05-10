Check out this adorable child pic of Niall Horan playing a toy guitar in his sitting room

For anyone who has been living under a rock, it might be worth knowing that Niall Horan, famous from One Direction fame, has released a new single.

The track is called 'Slow Hands' and it has been heating up the airwaves since it was launched on May 4.

But if you haven't listened to his track yet, you are sure to check it out after seeing this cheeky chappy's Twitter appeal.

The official Niall Horan Twitter account tweeted a picture of an adorable young fella with a toy guitar, singing his heart out for his audience of, presumably relatives.

The cute snap was tweeted with the line: “This guy would really appreciate if you had a listen to his new song . Cheers”

This guy would really appreciate if you had a listen to his new song . Cheers pic.twitter.com/wEBQ4Uanrn — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 9, 2017

Awh...

What a charmer!