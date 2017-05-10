Check out this adorable child pic of Niall Horan playing a toy guitar in his sitting room

Back to Showbiz Home

For anyone who has been living under a rock, it might be worth knowing that Niall Horan, famous from One Direction fame, has released a new single.

The track is called 'Slow Hands' and it has been heating up the airwaves since it was launched on May 4.

But if you haven't listened to his track yet, you are sure to check it out after seeing this cheeky chappy's Twitter appeal.

The official Niall Horan Twitter account tweeted a picture of an adorable young fella with a toy guitar, singing his heart out for his audience of, presumably relatives.

The cute snap was tweeted with the line: “This guy would really appreciate if you had a listen to his new song . Cheers”

Awh...

What a charmer!
KEYWORDS: niall horan, slow hands, child, pic, snap, adorable

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz