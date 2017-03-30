Check out the trailer for the Take That musical with Five To Five

Take That musical, The Band, has released its first trailer starring Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow.

The production, which features music from the popular boy band, sees group Five To Five take on the role of the Take That stars.

The band, made up of AJ Bentley, Curtis T Johns, Nick Carsberg, Sario Solomon and Yazdan Qafour, won BBC singing competition Let It Shine in order to take the roles.

The trailer sees Gary, Robbie, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald walk towards the camera as Five To Five emerge behind them and are handed microphones by Take That.

Tickets for The Band go on sale on Monday April 3.