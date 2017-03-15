Check out Kourtney Kardashian having the banter with her Irish hairdresser on Snapchat
15/03/2017 - 13:43:27Back to Showbiz Home
The Kardashians are always on point with the hottest trends so it is no surprise in the run up to St Patrick's Day, Kourtney tried to mimick an Irish accent.
Messing about with her Irish hairdresser, Kourtney tells the camera she can talk 'Oirish,' much to the amusement of her posse.
Have a listen:
KEYWORDS: kardashians, trends, st patrick's day, kourtney
Join the conversation - comment here