Chase contestant left red-faced after getting an easy question wrong

Viewers of ITV gameshow The Chase could literally not believe their eyes and ears as a contestant made the most spectacular blunder on the latest episode.

Host Bradley Walsh asked quizzer Chester: “Dundonians are natives of what Scottish city?”

Stumbling for a few moments over the question, he replied: “Umm… Cardiff?”

Although the answer – Dundee – seemed obvious, poor Chester seemed to have forgotten the geography of the UK for a brief period.

Chester actually goes to university in Wales, of which Cardiff is the capital (not at all near Scotland), to add to his embarrassment. Oh dear.

Unsurprisingly, the silly mistake led to fans watching the popular show to react, and not in the kindest of manners.

And then, when Chester opted to take minus £1,000 to get through to the final Chase, fans were incensed.

Yikes.
