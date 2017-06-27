Charlotte Church loses baby a month after announcing pregnancy
27/06/2017 - 07:48:32Back to Showbiz Home
Charlotte Church has announced on twitter that she has lost her unborn baby.
The singer wrote that she and her partner Jonathon Powell were grieving together as a family.
"Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family," a representative for the Welsh singer said.
“We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”
1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017
2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017
Last month, 31-year-old Charlotte revealed that she was expecting her third child live on stage at Birmingham Pride.
It's believed she was due in November.
Church is already a mother to nine-year-old Ruby and eight-year-old Dexter from her previous relationship with Gavin Henson.
Join the conversation - comment here