Charlize Theron: Hollywood is caveman-like for treatment of women

Charlize Theron has blasted Hollywood as being “caveman-like” for so rarely allowing women to command big-budget films.

The Oscar-winning actress stars as an MI6 agent in Atomic Blonde, a role which she says she sustained various injuries for, including cracking two teeth.

Theron, 41, praised on-screen hard-women Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton, who led the way in the Alien and Terminator films.

But she said the momentum has never been carried to fruition to allow women to break through in such roles.

“We’ve had moments like this, where women really showcase themselves and kind of break glass ceilings. And then we don’t sustain it,” she told US magazine Variety.

“Or there’s one movie that doesn’t do well, and all of a sudden, no one wants to make a female-driven film.

“I am ashamed that I’m part of an industry that has never allowed a woman to work with a budget higher than what the budget has been on Wonder Woman.

“That’s so f****** caveman-like. I am always hoping that this is the movie that’s going to change it and keep it for us.”

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman became the highest grossing film directed by a woman, making more than $746 million (£580 million).

Theron, who won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2004’s Monster, also revealed that while in training for the Atomic Blonde role she broke two teeth, leading to one of them being removed and replaced in surgery.

The film, also starring James McAvoy, is released in the UK on August 9.