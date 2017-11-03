Charlie Puth confirms he has dated Lea Michele

Singer Charlie Puth has revealed he secretly dated Glee star Lea Michele.

The musician, best known for his collaboration with Wiz Khalifa on See You Again, was pressured into making the confession during a game about his secret love life.

Appearing on the Capital FM breakfast show, host Roman Kemp threatened to release Puth’s personal phone number if he refused to answer his questions.

When asked “Which celebrity have you been on dates with that we don’t know about?” Puth replied: “Lea Michele. Done.”

Lea Michele (Ian West/PA)

The duo were photographed together in May when they had dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s.

Last year Puth denied rumours he dated Meghan Trainor, his collaborator on their hit single Marvin Gaye.

During a guest appearance on The Elvis Duran Show in April 2016, he said that despite rumours to the contrary he never dated Trainor or fellow singer Selena Gomez.