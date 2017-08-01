Charli XCX discusses feminist message behind her Boys music video

Pop star Charli XCX has said she is happy tackling questions on feminism in the wake of her latest video, Boys.

The singer-songwriter wanted to “flip the male gaze” on its head with the video which stars a host of male musicians, models and celebrities including Stormzy, Tinie Tempah and will.i.am.

She told BBC Breakfast the aim of the video was to put men in the “stereotypical scenarios that girls are often seen in”.

The 24-year-old, real name Charlotte Aitchison, is “totally happy” to answer questions on feminism but believes the label does not mean she cannot dress or dance provocatively.

“Throughout my career I’ve been very vocal on my opinion about being a woman in the music industry,” she said, adding: “I get asked questions about feminism all the time … I’m not somebody who is worried about wearing revealing outfits or performing provocatively on stage – as long as that’s my choice I’m completely happy to do it.

“The second it is an instruction from a man or a record label then it’s not cool, but otherwise it’s good.”

Charli XCX (Yui Mok/PA)

The Boom Clap singer also told the programme she thought female musicians have more say in their artist direction than previously.

She said: “I think a lot of females in the industry are so vocal about their opinions on feminism and their experience in the music industry and I think a lot of female artists and artists in general are so much more in control of their own career now.

“Audiences are more intelligent, fans are cleverer, they understand the marketing and putting together of the pop star and they want somebody who is real and genuine and fun. Not somebody who is built up, so I think artists have to take control and really run their own game to be successful,” she added.