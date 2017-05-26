Charity screenings of Bond films to pay tribute to Roger Moore

Sir Roger Moore is to be remembered with a series of special screenings of two of his James Bond titles.

Producers of the Bond films EON Productions, American film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios (MGM) and film distributors Park Circus have announced that newly restored versions of The Spy Who Loved Me and For Your Eyes Only will be shown at select cinemas around the globe.

Sir Roger died in Switzerland on Tuesday at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer.

Half of all the proceeds from the screenings will go to Unicef, the charity which Sir Roger supported over a number of years as a Goodwill Ambassador.

Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, of EON Productions, said: “In honour of Sir Roger Moore, we are delighted these Bond screenings will benefit Unicef, which was the charity closest to his heart.”

So far cinemas due to show the films from the end of May include those from the Odeon chain in the United Kingdom, AMC Theatres in the United States and Hoyts in Australia.

MGM chairman and chief executive officer Gary Barber said: “Sir Roger Moore left an indelible imprint on audiences worldwide. There is no better way to remember Roger’s legacy than bringing back his iconic performances as James Bond to cinemas across the world while aiding Unicef, the charity he steadfastly supported.”

Sir Roger was the longest-serving actor to play the martini-swirling spy, having portrayed 007 in seven films.

His family thanked fans for their kind words following the announcement of his death on Twitter.

The whole Moore family have been overwhelmed by your kind tributes and words. Thank you all. Gareth (gareth owen on behalf of the family) — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 25, 2017

Former Bond actor Sir Sean Connery, ex-Bond girl Britt Ekland and Sir Michael Caine were among the stars who paid tribute to Sir Roger.