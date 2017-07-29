Charges dropped against comedian Kathy Griffin over bloody Trump head photo

US comedian Kathy Griffin has announced that she is no longer under police investigation after a photo was shared of her holding up a fake version of Donald Trump’s severed and bloody head.

The star, 56, said she had been “exonerated” after the case against her was dropped.

She shared a news update from the Associated Press via Twitter, and wrote: “I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.”

TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally. pic.twitter.com/1AGZ0dCMDN — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017

Griffin faced huge backlash following’s the image’s release in May, which cost her a contract with CNN and led to a number of shows being cancelled.

She made a public video apology for the stunt and asked photographer Tyler Shields to remove the pictures, but a Secret Service investigation soon followed.

During a press conference last month, she responded that she was the first entertainer “in history” to be hounded by a president, and claimed that Mr Trump was using her as a “shiny object” to distract the world from the FBI investigation into Russian collusion.

While she shared her fears for the future of her career at the time, she vowed to keep criticising the US president.